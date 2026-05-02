Journalist: If Radev keeps his current style, the National Assembly will be a puppet on strings, worse than the parliament – a rubber stamp under GERB

The previous parliaments were becoming a battlefield even before they were constituted - each of the political forces was playing its own petty game. The constitution of the basic institution in our republic is a state matter. The election of the speaker should not be seen as a marker of who stands where in the political game.

This was said by journalist Lyudmil Iliev in "Topic of the Week" on the show "Politically Incorrect" on BNR.

The DPS abandoned the aggressive rhetoric towards Rumen Radev a long time ago, he noted.

"Is this a sign of a dramatic change in the political course? Rather not."

The victory of Rumen Radev is so great and categorical that his political force can do almost anything he wants in this National Assembly and the most appropriate tactic is for parties like GERB and DPS to lower themselves in a desire to avoid the possible blow that will come to them anyway - at least to soften it and show that they are not radically opposed to the new government, the journalist expressed his opinion. However, according to him, there is currently no specifics on how the dismantling of this model will proceed.

The change of the SJC will not lead to a change in the way the judiciary is managed. Until the constitutional model is changed, there is no way to dramatically adjust the internal relations in the judiciary, as well as the attitude of the other branches of state power towards it, Iliev believes.

It will not be so easy to achieve concentration of power under Rumen Radev, even though he has a full majority, Lyudmil Iliev commented to the Bulgarian National Radio.

If, when choosing the new Supreme Judicial Council, the Bulgarian National Assembly insists on imposing specific people, without taking into account the other political forces, if they try to impose their own view of how the Supreme Judicial Council should look, it is normal to expect resistance from the other political forces, he argues.

From the height of the presidential fortress, Radev has played the role of a political arbitrator, and now he is "on the ground", which requires a completely different attitude towards the political game, Iliev emphasized. According to him, if the leader of the PB maintains his current style, the National Assembly will be a puppet on strings, a worse option than the parliament - a rubber stamp, observed during the GERB government.