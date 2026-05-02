Nikolay Denkov: Asen Vassilev did not want the separation from the DB

The deputy chairman of the “We Continue the Change“ academician Nikolay Denkov was a special guest on “Darik's Week“, to comment on the split of the PP-DB coalition into two parliamentary groups in the 52nd National Assembly.

“We are already in a new stage of political development in Bulgaria. We had two very important tasks - entering the center of Europe with Schengen and the eurozone, they have already been fulfilled, as well as ensuring the election of a new SJC and its inspectorate without Borisov and Peevski. From now on, the responsibility to close the SJC and its inspectorate lies with the majority, which is ensured by these elections. Immediately with them comes the question of how we will ensure a better life for people who are really in a difficult situation“, said Academician Nikolay Denkov.

“The price crisis that is coming will probably be greater than the one that was in 2022. The key question in the coming months and years is how we will ensure incomes that are greater than inflation. What will be the economic policy so that the price crisis does not turn into social problems. Only “We Continue the Change“ has proposed a package of economic measures in 2022 without people becoming poorer and without businesses suffering. Our main priority is to convince everyone that these are the right economic policies and we will work for them“, he also said.

“The future will show whether our separation into two parliamentary groups was a mistake. The last two elections closed our support to 12%-14%. We need to seek broader support according to the people's support. Surveys show that the biggest problems are related to inflation, prices and the quality of healthcare. We have some differences on these topics with “Democratic Bulgaria“. The emphasis is that separation is a very bad thing. We look to the future and the goal is to increase support, but to work together with “Democratic Bulgaria“. We have offered them an agreement, I hope we will sign it and work together to increase support. We need to return to 25-30%, which we had in previous years“, said Academician Denkov.

“Assen Vassilev did not want the separation. Last year, suggestions that were launched by people around the Democratic Party are not true. For the general issues that we have to solve, we will vote together with “Democratic Bulgaria“. Our goal should be to be the first political force next time, together with “Democratic Bulgaria“, because we have convinced more people to vote for us. One of the problems of the elections was that there was enough discord for people to feel that the request that we want to be first and govern the country does not sound strong. We can discuss before the elections and look for the most effective way to win voters, giving them the opportunity to have different options. Closing in one niche gives the same result“, commented the deputy chairman of “Continuing the Change“.

“I can categorically say that in “Continuing the Change“ the priority in all elections was to get the highest overall result. The priority is the broadest general support. In “Democratic Bulgaria“ there is another emphasis – to prioritize other people. This is not something that is forbidden. This is part of the election process. Our feeling is that we could have had a higher overall result if they had not acted in this way. However, this is just a feeling. In order to work with facts, this is one of the reasons for going to the format with separate parties that can work together“, said Academician Denkov.

“Will the new SJC clear the magistrates connected to the “Eight Dwarfs“, “Notary“ scandals, etc.? There are checks on Borisov on corpses. These are issues on which we will undoubtedly work together with the DB. If Radev and his party start to listen to each other on these topics, we will make it public. I don't know if Radev is listening to the security of Borisov and Peevski. We need to see their bills and how they vote on ours. We need to see how they will approach the budget, because this is a mirror of financial policies. What they will do with the laws that are holding up payments under the PVU. This depends only on Radev's majority at the moment. These questions are not for us, but for Radev and his people in parliament“, commented the MP from the PP.

“We want to have clear rules that do not allow the abuse of state security, which is extremely expensive. It should be used only where it is necessary. In the way that the mayor of Varna Blagomir Kotsev and other people were arrested. They are not only not guilty, but also condemn Bulgaria. There is obviously a double standard in the security of Borisov and Peevski. Borisov cannot have more security 5 years after he was prime minister. Peevski also has no reason to have security from the NSO. The only reason is to demonstrate power or to be worried about criminal past events. There is enough information about Borisov and Peevski for stories from the past“, said academician Denkov.

“Borisov and Peevski are reaching out to Radev. We saw it in the fact that they supported the speaker of the National Assembly. This is not something that Rumen Radev requested, they are doing it themselves, they are trying to lend a hand. Whether the other side will welcome this hand remains to be seen. Words do not matter, but the votes in parliament and the program of the government itself. I saw what was published by the Bulgarian Parliament, this is a set of good wishes“, said Denkov.

“A package of measures with two components should be implemented – aimed at people and business. The threshold for VAT registration can be changed very quickly, this is for small and medium-sized enterprises. For small and medium-sized businesses, this is something that will save them time, money and effort at this time. The second and key thing for business is the threshold in the price of electricity. We do not have time during a crisis to talk about whether this measure distorts the market or not. If it is not done, the jump in electricity prices is transferred to all other prices, thus affecting end users. Fuel prices – again, there must be support and there is no time for delay. They are passed on through transport companies to food and medicine prices. This hits the most vulnerable people. We have also proposed bills for young working families, too,” said Academician Denkov.

“We clearly declared that we will participate in the process of electing a new Supreme Judicial Council, if we are invited. We do not know whether we will be invited. In the declaration of Petar Vitanov from the Bulgarian National Party, there was criticism of us, we did not hear criticism of Borisov and Peevski. We have no intention of wringing our hands or using such words as were used in this declaration. The next few weeks are decisive in this regard. If a few people are hastily elected, for whom it is not possible to understand whether they participated in structures of influence and what their biography is, nothing will change,“ said Academician Nikolay Denkov.