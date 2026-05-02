Velislav Velichkov: Party followers and mice should not be in the parliamentary quota of the future Supreme Judicial Council

Everyone is to blame for having an inhomogeneous campaign. The lack of leadership communication is a problem for all leaders. There was a sense of accumulating tension.

This was stated in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio by the MP from the civil quota of the PP, Velislav Velichkov, known as one of the activists of the initiative "Justice for Everyone". He expressed his point of view on the split in the PP-DB.

"I understood that there has been no communication, and for a long time. (…) Obviously it was never a love marriage."

Velichkov reported a division in places between the sympathizers and activists of the PP and the DB. At the PP meetings in the Plovdiv pavilion, the DB representatives were absent, he gave an example.

"In the two regions where I was, there were two campaigns, in Plovdiv - three. I did not see the leader of my list Ivaylo Mirchev even once. In Plovdiv, three newspapers were distributed. The other thing that surprised me is that between "Yes, Bulgaria" and DSB there were two different newspapers," the MP said and continued:

"Ivaylo Mirchev was running a preferential campaign for Anna Bodakova the whole time in his capacity as leader. I do not accept the approach – to run a party campaign for preferences, not the face of Anna Bodakova."

Manol Peykov threw himself out, he transferred his vote to Chilo Popov, he also said.

With their writings on FB, activists, sympathizers and members managed to complete the unity, commented Velislav Velichkov.

"The party activists literally ate each other. This added a lot of fuel to the fire."

In the program "Politically Incorrect" he refuted the claim that the PP-DB had split into two parliamentary groups in order to request one candidate each in the new composition of the Supreme Judicial Council. In his words, "this has not been discussed". However, he admitted that they are receiving more options for effective parliamentary activity.

The biggest mistake would be to start talking about quotas for the Supreme Judicial Council, Velichkov warned and categorically emphasized:

"This is not the time for quotas! We need to elect not sitting magistrates, not former and current politicians, let alone party members and deputies. We need to hear the voice of experts and professional and professional organizations!"

Velichkov has submitted a bill that provides for 4 of the nominations to be given to the largest and most proven legal and professional organizations – one each from the Bar Association, the Union of Lawyers, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and one, sent by the Academic Council of Sofia University.

"If these nominations are approved, one third of the parliamentary quota will be practically public."

There are no messages from the PP and DB to the PB – let's divide the seats, but from the PB we can hear them saying in an imperative tone that they will determine the people, and the others should support them, said Velislav Velichkov and insisted:

"If someone thinks that they will give a list of people – for example, two from PP-DB, one from "Vazrazhdane", you decide, these are ours, and this will pass without discussion, at least this will not happen with PP, and I will publicly announce that someone is blackmailing us into giving a blank check to unknown people. Name by name – a complete review of the person's biography, his moral integrity and professional qualities. There should be no party followers and mice in the parliamentary quota of the future SJC!"

The cart will not move the horse. The horse must move the cart and a qualitative, not party-quantitative composition of the parliamentary quota must be selected, the PP MP emphasized.

Borisov's security has been in place since 2014, and Peevski's has been - at least for 8-9 years. All MPs are equal. No one can use bonuses. If an ordinary MP needs special, expensive state security, the reasons and risks should be considered and if such is appointed, it should be limited in time, said Velislav Velichkov about the position of the PP and DB on the issue of security for the two party leaders.

"I am very curious about what MP Delyan Peevski is threatened with? (…) The last National Assembly started with a sanitary cordon around Peevski, obviously this is not the case. However, let it not happen that instead of a sanitary cordon, there is a trellis around Peevski! The issue is a matter of principle", he emphasized about the vote on this issue.

The support for the Speaker of Parliament by GERB and DPS Velichkov perceives as "Borisov and Peevski kneeling before Radev, they are flattering each other".