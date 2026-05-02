The size of the landslide on the Pamporovo - Smolyan road will turn out to be larger than 70 m.

The size of the landslide, which yesterday cut off the Pamporovo - Smolyan road, will turn out to be larger than the initially announced 70 meters, announced the regional governor Zarko Marinov, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio. The gas supply infrastructure is gradually being restored, and an inspection has shown that the landslide did not create problems for the nearby dam. Experts are looking for an alternative route for the collapsed road.

Initially, an inspection of the landslide itself was carried out, after which the experts headed to the upper part of the terrain, where there is a section with an existing partial route. The inspections of the landslide will continue for a long time, said the regional governor of Smolyan Zarko Marinov:

"I see that there are cracks in the road and up from the landslide, where it collapsed. This morning we found out that it is not only 70 meters, what collapsed. There is more up. We will also move the police line guard higher. There are no problems with the functioning of "Pamporovo" AD. Today the manager of "Irrigation Systems" was here. Yesterday, specialists inspected the dam, which is above the landslide. There are no problems with either the dam wall or water seepage. At the moment, the level is not changing, that is, no water is leaking from there. Today I ordered the Regional Road Administration and "Electrorazpredelenie Yug" EAD to assist the gas operator in Pamporovo to install taps that are closer so that the gas supply can be restored. The operational headquarters declared that by tonight the gas supply in Pamporovo will also be restored".