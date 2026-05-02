Vasil Vassilev: The biggest danger facing the Progressive Bulgaria is if they fail to find answers to the questions that people are asking

"The biggest danger facing "Progressive Bulgaria" is if they fail to find the right answer to the questions that people are asking. These are the questions regarding the oligarchy, theft, economic development, culture, agriculture. The solution to each of these problems would lead to the release of great political energy, which will help them", said journalist Vasil Vassilev in the program "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" on NOVA NEWS.

"If it is considered important from a historical point of view that "Progressive Bulgaria" "There is such a majority that, despite all expectations, will hold on, because there are no coalition agreements that would lead to a split, it could turn out to be a significant event," he added.

"Bulgaria must get back on its feet. This means balancing the budget, improving the situation of people who are suffering, pursuing a foreign policy that corresponds to our national interests," said the journalist, who was part of the initiative committee for the elevation of Rumen Radev to president.

According to him, there are many things that the Minister of Finance and Economy must take on. "We must stop the outflow of funds from the budget, and also hit the shadow economy. Currently, over a million people work in the shadow economy. This is a huge resource that has not been used," he added.