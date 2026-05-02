Forecast: Rumen Radev appoints Kiril Temelkov as Minister of Energy

Rumen Radev has a ready-made cabinet. However, some reshuffles have been made in recent days, and the final composition is unlikely to be completely clear until the end. In addition to the current suspects for ministers, new names have appeared.

News.bg sources claim that Kiril Temelkov will head the energy sector. Talks have been held with several more energy experts, but for the moment Radev's team has settled on him.

His main task is to develop the contract with "Botas", a sensitive topic for Radev. He will have to negotiate with the business on compensation for electricity prices, as well as continue the program for household consumers. He will also have to stabilize the bankrupt "Bulgargaz", as well as other energy companies in dire financial straits.

Temelkov is an established expert in the energy sector, with experience in managing gas projects and market analysis. As of May 2026, he is the Deputy Chairman of the Bulgarian Gas Association. Former Executive Director of the state gas operator "Bulgartransgaz" EAD.

An expert with extensive experience in the implementation of large-scale energy projects. He participates in the management and ownership of several companies related to energy and consulting services, including "Energy Projects". He graduated from the University of National and World Economy with a degree in "Economics and Trade Management".