Any delay in the selection of a quota in the new Supreme Judicial Council by the parliament will contradict the expectations of society. This was stated in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS by Prof. Plamen Panayotov, a law professor at the Sofia University.

According to him, the first test of unity in the ruling party's parliamentary group will be the adoption of the budget law, as well as the votes related to the allocation of the quota in the new Supreme Judicial Council by the parliament and the election of the inspectorate to the SJC.

„These are the most pressing and urgent things that will allow us to see who is positioning themselves in these votes”, commented Prof. Panayotov. „My appeal to the political leadership of „Progressive Bulgaria” is to be very careful in discussing, especially the more important problems facing the country, and to carefully monitor the votes of each of the deputies who are from this parliamentary group”, he noted.

„What must be done immediately after the formation of a government is a very quick consultation with other political forces, who have also stated that they are in favor of personnel changes in the SJC, in order to achieve what Bulgarian society has been expecting for a long time - the new SJC to elect a new prosecutor general and, along with this, a new chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court”, he added.

„As if "Recently, there has been talk only about the possible election of a new Chief Prosecutor, but it is overlooked that the role of the Supreme Administrative Court is key and no less essential from the point of view of the ability to govern the country," added Prof. Panayotov.

Regarding the transparency of nominations and their hearing, he stated that this is guaranteed by the current law on the judiciary. According to him, there is no obstacle to officially, with regard to one or another nomination, expressing an explicit opinion regarding the nominated candidates.

Prof. Panayotov also commented that it is very important that the candidates who will be elected by the new SJC meet the basic requirements under the law - to be outstanding professionals and to adhere to the necessary integrity.