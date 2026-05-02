Prof. Daniel Valchev: Bulgaria must stop the servile mentality that we demonstrate at international meetings

The people gave an unambiguous mandate to Rumen Radev and his organization, now let's see what will happen with this mandate.

This was said on the show "RadioTochka" by Prof. Daniel Valchev, Dean of the Faculty of Law at Sofia University "St. Kl. Ohridski", former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education (2005 - 2009).

"These elections (on April 19) brought some good news. First - it turned out that people are not as politically apathetic as many of us thought. ... People are interested in what is happening and when there is a cause, they are ready to become active. Second, a large part of these parties with an extremely unclear profile, which I was surprised to find that they entered the previous parliament or at least surrounded it, remained below the line. The third thing that is good to emphasize is that these elections showed that this constant process of temporary solutions, of which Borisov was a great master, is about to go away and have, perhaps, slightly more stable prospects in front of the large public systems".

According to him, what Radev will face during his upcoming rule are the credits in the economy, practiced by the last governments, as well as the foreign policy situation:

"Many accuse him of sympathizing with Russia and not being pro-European enough. I do not think that these are any serious accusations, on the contrary. I think it is high time that Bulgaria stopped this servile mentality that we constantly demonstrate at all kinds of international meetings. By participating in the bodies of the EU, NATO or anywhere in an international organization, speaking with the self-confidence of members, we are a bit like the eternal candidate members and we always want to flatter the teacher, raise our hand and obligingly giggle when Ursula von der Leyen makes some stupid joke, etc.".

In the words of Daniel Valchev, the EU currently does not have a clear concept of how to get out of the situation with Ukraine:

"What it is doing is supporting Ukraine economically, which in principle is not wrong, but without having a clear concept for how long, at the expense of what and how it will close this conflict. And it is on our borders. We cannot pretend that this is something that does not interest us. We need a more pragmatic policy and this conflict to be closed as quickly as possible. This is my understanding. I don't think this can happen without the EU talking to Russia. This is an absolutely necessary condition and Macron said this, and the Belgian Prime Minister, etc. I hope that these voices will be the ones that will prevail in the EU".

I am open to thinking about possibly running for president, but I think there will be good candidates and it probably won't be necessary, but for me this topic is not closed, he said.