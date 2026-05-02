Angel Dzambazki: The future government has a chance for a full mandate

"The future government has a chance for a full mandate. This million and 440 thousand votes are the merit of President Radev. All the trust is built on his personality. To receive such trust means that people have hope for a general change. It would be immodest to say that we have some hand in the election result," said in the studio of "Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov" the deputy chairman of VMRO, Angel Dzambazki.

"We had several representatives on the lists - 4 members of the party. Two members of VMRO on the lists can become deputies, after the exit of those who would become part of the Council of Ministers,” said the former MEP.

"We supported "Progressive Bulgaria" because Rumen Radev has a firm position on foreign policy, with which we have overlap. We realized that the most sensible thing to do is to try to gather forces for a result that I did not expect either. We could have tried to gather a patriotic coalition, but it would not have worked”, specified Dzambazki.

According to him, the VMRO has decided to put younger representatives of the party in so that it does not seem that they are trying to force their way in through the back entrance.

"Now is the time for a real conversation in education and its return to normal form. During our mandate, the teachers and lecturers in the VMRO parliamentary group managed to include lessons in homeland studies in the program. It is high time for the state to organize work with Bulgarians abroad in a transparent and structured manner”, he added.