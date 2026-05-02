Manolova: As president, Radev had official cabinets in which he showed that he did not waver towards taking over all power

I do not expect the people of “Progressive Bulgaria” to become intoxicated with power. As president, Rumen Radev had official cabinets in which he showed that he did not waver towards taking over all power. The dangers and challenges will be in another direction, namely the huge expectations that people have. This was stated by the leader of “Stand Up, BG.” Maya Manolova in the show “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

"Undoubtedly, the two biggest tasks facing the new government are controlling prices and implementing judicial reform, as they requested during the election campaign", said Manolova.

"The "Progressive Bulgaria" group is expected to be monolithic and purposeful. There are difficult tasks ahead of them. The victory of Rumen Radev and his team was a majority election, won unequivocally with enormous trust from Bulgarian citizens", said Manolova in response to the fact that the PB lists included representatives of "Stand Up, BG."

"There are already signs that many people who are completely new to politics will join Rumen Radev's team and "Progressive Bulgaria". As for the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova, I have very good impressions of her in her work as an expert in the Ministry of Environment and Waters”, Manolova pointed out.

She also commented on the BSP election result, which left the party outside the parliament. “It hurts me, as a leftist, that the BSP remained outside the parliament for the first time in so many years. On the other hand, I support the efforts of the Speaker Krum Zarkov to reform both the BSP and the left-wing space. In my opinion, he did the most important thing - he tore the BSP from the humiliating role of a satellite of GERB and “DPS-New Beginning”. If the BSP continues on this path, namely against the model, then they will be looking in the same direction with Rumen Radev and this war that Ninova was waging against Radev will turn out to be a thing of the past”, she said.