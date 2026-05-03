The most direct road between Smolyan and Pamporovo remains closed, blocked by a huge landslide

The most direct road between Smolyan and Pamporovo remained closed, blocked by a huge landslide. More than 70 meters of the roadway have been torn off along with tons of soil.

Two detour routes have been indicated for traffic - through the "Prevala" pass and the village of Stoykite and through the "Rozhen" pass.

Due to the winter conditions in May, there were many cars stuck in the morning. Since we are in a season without winter maintenance, there were only 2 duty vehicles on the ground, which were delayed until they loaded with sand and the cleaning began later. At noon, the situation normalized.

However, the road is generally difficult - it takes about 40 minutes to reach Pamporovo. The extension is over 30 km.

Meanwhile, the Road Infrastructure Agency is looking for a bypass option for the large landslide, but its commissioning will be delayed.

The landslide at Raykovski Livadi is still active and it is not possible to enter the terrain because there is a danger to people and equipment.

According to experts from the RIA, the land masses must dry out in order to begin any geological research.