“Vazrazhdane" submitted a draft decision for the election of members for the Supreme Judicial Council's judicial and prosecutorial colleges from the National Assembly quota, the party announced.

The submitted procedural rules aim to achieve the election of members of the respective college of the Supreme Judicial Council, with a very good selection of candidates and the election of the most prepared, qualified, honest and motivated for this position among them. Through this change “Vazrazhdane" wants to create a prerequisite for the election to be different from the previous elections, which could lead to a better and more effective activity of the colleges of the Supreme Judicial Council.

There are several important circumstances that distinguish the proposals from the political organization, which are of significant importance for the election of members of the respective college of the Supreme Judicial Council, point out from "Vazrazhdane":

Of essential importance is the expansion of the circle of persons who can propose candidacies, which allows for better selection. Emphasis is placed on the preparation of the candidates, which should not be formally declared, but should also be the subject of questions asked during the hearing.

To achieve this, “Vazrazhdane" introduces two basic provisions. First of all, a requirement for the respective candidate to submit a detailed written statement and concept in three very important and mandatory areas: regarding his assessment of the previous activities of the respective SJC college; his intentions and views on his future activities as a member of the respective college; his views on the leadership and development of the judicial system.

The aim of this is for the members of parliament, who are to vote for the proposed candidates, to acquire a much more realistic idea of the respective candidate and to avoid general and unspecified clichéd concepts that could conceal possible political dependencies. Secondly, expanding the circle of persons who can submit opinions and/or ask questions to the candidates admitted to the hearing, which creates an opportunity for a better verification of the professional preparation of the respective candidate.

Changes are also planned in the selection procedure, by separating two separate stages of the Commission meeting, at which the proposed candidacies are admitted to the hearing, namely: hearing of the admitted candidates and the actual conduct of a real discussion and debate of the candidacies and the documentation, opinions and opinions presented and collected for them.

In order to avoid possible corruption practices during the position held by the selected candidate, “Vazrazhdane" proposes a declaration by the candidates whether they have outstanding public obligations, apart from those undertaken to banking institutions, and a mechanism of consent for subsequent annual declaration of trips outside the country as a member of the relevant college of the Supreme Judicial Council, will reduce the corruption risk by limiting the possibilities for spending potentially illegally acquired funds during trips and stays abroad, where there is no direct control by the Bulgarian institutions and the possibility of civil control is also limited.

An additional opportunity is created for the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs to collect information and data from various institutions at its discretion on the financial status of each candidate. The creation of an opportunity for the Committee on Constitutional and Legal Affairs to collect data on possible criminal records of the respective candidate, on possible anti-social acts in the past, on possible administrative and penal activities carried out against him in order to guarantee the integrity of the candidate. It is also proposed that the election deadlines be clarified as much as possible in order to avoid bad practices in the past, when a report is urgently submitted for voting after the hearing and an almost immediate election in a plenary session.

Exactly 30 years ago, the Varna - Albena road collapsed near the then restaurant "Trifon Zarezan". It has not been repaired since then. This week, the Smolyan - Pamporovo road collapsed. You finish the rest. This is how the comment of the leader of "Vazrazhdane" Kostadin Kostadinov begins regarding the road between Smolyan and Pamporovo that collapsed a few days ago.

"To get ahead of the now regular question of the bots "and what did you do while you were in the administration/government/parliament/presidency/general staff", I will answer in advance - so far we have asked 5 times with letters and draft decisions from the MRDPW to activate the repair procedure, we have also offered money in the budget, we even protested years ago. Everything was rejected", he states.

"It was rejected not by those in power, but by those who vote for them, as well as by those who do not vote. "Vazrazhdane" offers solutions, but they are consistently and methodically rejected by the majority of Bulgarians. Therefore, the conclusion is that the majority of Bulgarians want landslides, collapsed roads and destruction. And since the will of the majority is law, they get what they want", Kostadinov also writes on social networks.