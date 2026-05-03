Burudzhieva: Radev bears responsibility for being silent. I expect a parliamentary debate

The 52nd National Assembly is already a fact. Yesterday's enemies stand side by side, and PP-DB split into two parliamentary groups at both ends of the parliamentary hall. What happened this week and what lies ahead? In the program "In Focus with Lora Krumova" on NOVA, journalist Polina Paunova, translator and journalist Majd Algafari and sociologist Assoc. Prof. Tatyana Burudzhieva commented on the topic.

"My expectation is that we will see a parliamentary debate after so many years of quarrels and low level of speaking. I am skeptical of it because there is a lack of leadership and neglect of the essence of the process. Radev bears responsibility for his silence”, said Assoc. Prof. Burudzhieva.

The first session of the parliament began without any of the political leaders taking the floor. Second-rate deputies took the floor. Previously, on the first day of the parliament, the leaders outlined their views. Now we heard some people who warmed the ground, but there was no commitment. Maybe we will see education in this parliament”, said Paunova.

"A completely new move will be made in the parliament. This model of speaking will not exist because the rest do not have the voice they had until now,” Algaffari added.

"If PP and DB had split before the elections, they might not have entered parliament", said Majd Algaffari on the occasion of the split of PP-DB into two parliamentary groups.

"The split could play a bad joke on them, because this is the only formation, besides "Progressive Bulgaria", that is raising its election result. What they did is infantile and I don't know if it will bring them any benefit. There has been talk of a split since last September, so how much is it worth thinking about now", added Polina Paunova.

"The positive thing is that they have twice as much time for speeches and other parliamentary procedures. It gives them the opportunity to play with "Progressive Bulgaria" on the topic of the constitutional majority", said Assoc. Prof. Burudzhieva.