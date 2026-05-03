In the first three days of the Giro d'Italia cycling race - May 8, 9 and 10, there will be many closed roads in the country. This was warned by the acting Minister of Sports Dimitar Iliev in the program “In Focus“.

“We have tried to create an information campaign. The site giro2026.visitbulgaria.com has an interactive map and it shows city by city exactly at what time which street will be closed. I appeal to all drivers to watch carefully so that there is no congestion. It will be especially critical at the entrance to Sofia, as Tsarigradsko Shosse will be closed almost all day long,” said the sports minister.

“The route that the cyclists will pass through has three stages. On the 8th it starts from the old town of Nessebar, then passes through Burgas, goes to Sozopol, makes two laps through the Driver's Beach and finishes in Burgas. The competition is about 540 kilometers, with the first day's stage being the shortest, but on the second day they start from Burgas and go all the way to Veliko Tarnovo”, Iliev pointed out.

“I had the opportunity to go along the entire route. Right now is perhaps the most suitable season for holding such a competition, because everything is very beautiful and green and I believe that it will leave good memories in the competitors. They are from 23 teams of 8 people. There are competitors from many countries. Unfortunately, we do not have a single representative from Bulgaria, but this is truly the elite of cycling”, he also said.

“The organization of such an event is extremely difficult and this is the moment to thank all the institutions and municipalities involved. Everyone is working at their maximum and the enthusiasm is enormous. The work that has been done is great. This is an example to show that when we have a big goal, we can unite and work extremely united and together”, said the Minister of Sports.

He noted that this is one of the three largest cycling competitions in the world. “It is watched in over 190 countries by about 500 to 800 million viewers. In the first three days of the race, Bulgaria will literally be on TVs all over the world, so this is a great opportunity for us to show the beauties of our country and to prove ourselves as a good organizer and host of such a grandiose sporting event”, Iliev believes.

“In addition to contributing greatly to involving young people in this wonderful sport - cycling, it will also have a very strong impact on tourism in our country. What experts say is that the real effect is visible between the sixth month and a year after the race. That is, people see the beautiful country and then start visiting it”, he added.