Heavy traffic on the day of the great return

There were traffic jams and heavy traffic today on the Struma highway between Simitli and Blagoevgrad.

Due to a landslide, the highway to Sofia in the area of the Zheleznitsa tunnel has been closed for several days, and traffic is being redirected along E-79.

A serious traffic jam formed in the landslide area around noon, which forced the RIA and traffic police to partially reopen the closed highway in the direction of Sofia.

In the late afternoon, traffic returned to normal, and traffic on the highway in the landslide area was again stopped.