Dimo Drenchev: Our country should start supplying the refinery in Burgas directly from Russia

Bulgaria should start supplying the Bulgarian refinery in Burgas directly from Russia, said Dimo Drenchev from "Vazrazhdane" in the studio of "Speak Now" on BNT.

"Bulgaria should request a derogation for the import of fertilizers, fuels, oil and natural gas from the Russian Federation. And to start supplying the Bulgarian refinery in Burgas directly from Russia," commented the MP from "Vazrazhdane". He also analyzed the results of the parliamentary elections on April 19.

"Voters want us to continue telling the truth. If three years ago, when "Vazrazhdane" first became a parliamentary party, these were people who voted for the new, for hope, currently the same number of voters are voting for people they already know and who have not disappointed them."

Drenchev also commented on the law on the National Social Security Fund:

"This is a proposal that we introduced in November last year, at the beginning of the 51st National Assembly. Certain individuals from political parties are abusing the opportunities that the law gives them. And that is why we need to change the law. Our proposal is that the Ministry of Interior should protect the members of parliament in the same way as it protects all Bulgarian citizens."

Regarding the country's domestic politics, Drenchev said the following:

"We have enough domestic problems. Several sectors are sucking the wealth of Bulgarian citizens - the amount of bank fees, the amount of funds that the government collects from all kinds of concessions. There are many things in the domestic political plan that need to be done."