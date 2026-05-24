New water samples were taken in Debelets and Veliko Tarnovo

The Regional Health Inspectorate reported the results of the extraordinary monitoring of drinking water in Veliko Tarnovo and the other settlements affected by the floods, BTA reports.

The tests conducted on May 23 on samples taken from approved points in Veliko Tarnovo and Debelets show that the water meets all health requirements. Microbiological analyses did not report the presence of Escherichia coli and coliforms.

The turbidity indicator is within acceptable standards for consumers. According to the data of the health authorities, the chemical indicators for residual chlorine, ammonium ion, electrical conductivity and pH are also within the norm.

The results of the analyses were officially reported to the regional governor of Veliko Tarnovo Marin Bogomilov by representatives of the health inspection, informs the press center of the regional administration.

The authorities continue the frequent monitoring of the quality of drinking water in the region.

“Through sampling and analysis of drinking water, control is carried out to prevent the spread of infectious diseases“, noted the RHI - Veliko Tarnovo in its statement.

The measures are part of dealing with the consequences after the intense rainfall on May 22, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency in the municipality.