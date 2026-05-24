Iliyana Yotova: Letters have a special meaning for us, May 24 is not nostalgia, but the future

Letters have a special meaning for us, culture and literature. May 24 is not nostalgia, May 24 is the future. With these words, President Iliyana Yotova addressed the guests of the traditional reception on the occasion of the Day of the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, the Bulgarian Alphabet, Education and Culture and Slavic Literature at the National Historical Museum. It is an exceptional happiness for me to host the most Bulgarian day, the head of state added.

The event was attended by the Speaker of the National Assembly Mihaela Dotsova, Prime Minister Rumen Radev, the Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan Daniil of Sofia, representatives of diplomatic missions in our country, the judiciary, ministers, deputies, representatives of religious communities registered in our country, public figures, and cultural figures. The Prime Minister was accompanied by his wife Desislava Radeva, BTA reported.

The reception began with the performance of the anthem of the Republic of Bulgaria and “Go, people revived“ performed by the Children's Choir of the Bulgarian National Radio.

In the words of Iliana Yotova, we live in a very shocking time, in which they will explain to us that school, as we know it, is no longer needed, that teachers will be replaced by artificial intelligence and high technologies. That children today are different, they want something much more than books and textbooks. I am sure that you will guide children through this technological age, you will teach them to use technology, not to be replaced by it, the president addressed the teachers.

There is no way in the technological age that our children can move forward without someone guiding them, without someone taking care of them. And these are you, the teachers, you, the lecturers, added Yotova.

Let us remember our ancestors who built community centers, schools, temples. They were built on the highest point of the small village or town, so that they would be visible from everywhere, because they were a starting point for development and the future. And when they wrote Bulgarian National School on the facade, they were giving us a sign - the next generations - that when we are a community and are together, development comes immediately, said President Iliyana Yotova.

She welcomed the students from the Association of Olympic Science Teams, who also attended the reception. “You, dear children, are not only our pride, you represent the face of Bulgaria, the way we want it - prosperous, smart and developing. And we will always be behind you, so that your victories and medals multiply even more“, said the head of state.

Today, our society needs you more than ever - the teachers, the community center workers, the university professors, the people of science. We need your voice. To participate when the state makes the most important decisions, with your wisdom and knowledge, because education and culture are not luxury policies, but a guarantee of development, President Iliana Yotova addressed those present.