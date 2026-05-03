Ivaylo Mirchev: Our colleagues from Continuing the Change were wrong

We will attack the budget with right-wing measures, said Ivaylo Mirchev, co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" in "The Interview".

"The people who voted for us did not vote for the ego of one or the ego of the other, but for having a strong political instrument in the National Assembly. And the desire of the colleagues from „Continuing the Change“ to leave the parliamentary group and create their own, we consider it a mistake", the politician said.

What we are pursuing in parliament is to defend and be a strong opposition, not to measure our achievements, said Mirchev.

"The people voted 10 days before our colleagues from “Continuing the Change“ informed us that they wanted to split for PP-DB. They voted for this political entity and pinned their hopes – at least if it does not govern, that it will be a strong political opposition and adequate against this danger. We have not had 131 votes in parliament for a long time and we do not know in which direction this force will go. From this point of view, when from “Democratic Bulgaria“ we have 21 deputies, and “Continuing the Change“ – 16, will not be in full volume", continued the MP.

"We have proven that as an opposition we are doing well. We can be a constructive opposition, we can also be a sharp opposition. We are the ones who will look to Europe. We are the ones who will introduce right-wing measures for the budget. We are the ones who will want justice - the judicial reform to be carried out in the right way, and not to replace one model with another, one oligarchy with another", emphasized the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria":.

Mirchev commented on this year's budget:

"The goal is to be in a 3% budget deficit this year. In the following years we must strive for a balanced budget. We will attack the budget with right-wing measures. We have a huge package that we proposed in 2024 and 2025, we will do it again with arguments and with quite right-wing reform steps."

Regarding the priorities in the new parliament of "Yes, Bulgaria" Mirchev emphasized:

"The most important thing is the changes to the Judiciary Act, the proposals for the Supreme Judicial Council to be much more transparent. So that the bar and universities can propose, and the hearings to be real – so that it does not turn out that we have magistrates who bought apartments on a tax assessment and are dependent in this elementary way."