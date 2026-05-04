Large fire burning in Sliven

A large fire in Sliven. A secondary raw materials base on “Samuilovsko shosse“ on the edge of the city is burning, bTV reported.

The signal was received at around 3 a.m. this morning. The cause of the fire is currently unclear.

No injuries. Large amounts of waste and secondary raw materials are burning.

Four fire brigade teams are on site, their work being hampered by the strong wind.

There is no gassing or smoke in the city, and residential buildings are far away, Chief Inspector Rosen Georgiev, head of the Sliven fire brigade, told bTV.