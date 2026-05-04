Radev receives mandate from Yotova on Thursday, Bulgaria may have a new government on Friday

Bulgaria is expected to have a regular government with Prime Minister Rumen Radev on Friday.

There will be three deputy prime ministers in the cabinet of “Progressive Bulgaria“. The structure of the government and the names of the ministers are yet to be announced. On Tuesday, President Iliana Yotova will hold the political consultations with the parliamentary groups in the 52nd National Assembly, as stipulated in the Constitution.

The head of state will then hand over a mandate to form a government.

"We will begin the consultations as early as 5 am", announced Vice President Iliana Yotova, who will begin the constitutional procedure scheduled for tomorrow, after the newly elected deputies were sworn in on Thursday and the leadership of the parliament was elected.

Yotova will separately invite “Dondukov“ 2 each of the six parliamentary groups, “to give everyone the opportunity to express their opinion: how they will work from now on in the National Assembly, how they think we should continue with the draft budget or will there be a new budget, what their legislative program will be, priorities.“

It is possible that the consultations will be held express within one day.

The schedule of the meetings is expected today. After their end, the president must hand over a mandate to form a government to Rumen Radev, candidate for prime minister of “Progressive Bulgaria“. He is expected to receive the mandate on Thursday and return it immediately fulfilled.

“We are actively working on the structure and composition of the cabinet, because Bulgarian citizens voted for us to form an independent cabinet. We are looking for the best combination of personal qualities and the requirements for the respective position.“

The talks about the personal composition and structure of the 107th Bulgarian government are in the final stages. There are three deputy prime ministers, and for now there are no caretaker ministers in the cabinet.

Officially, “Progressive Bulgaria“ is not announcing names from the future cabinet, on the grounds that the last word belongs to Rumen Radev. It is expected that at the end of the week he will present the draft cabinet to the National Assembly, have it approved, and that the government will be sworn in and assume power from the caretaker cabinet.

“I hope by the end of the week, by Friday, it will be. "This is Radev's job, right? He has to say the exact deadlines, but I think, judging by the pace of preparations, that we will have a government within this week," Anton Kutev from "Progressive Bulgaria" told the Bulgarian National Radio.