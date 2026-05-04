President Yotova will participate in the European Political Community Forum in Yerevan VIDEO

President Iliana Yotova will participate in Yerevan in the Eighth Summit of the European Political Community.

Nearly 50 heads of state and government will participate in the forum, which is under the motto "Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe".

Yotova will participate in an event related to "The Impact of the Vertical Gas Corridor on Regional Energy Security".

The head of state will also hold a meeting with her Greek counterpart Konstantinos Tassoulas.

Yesterday, Iliana Yotova and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a declaration on strategic partnership between the two countries.

The president also spoke with the Armenian head of state. The two discussed opportunities for expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, economy, culture and tourism, high technologies and artificial intelligence.