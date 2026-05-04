Weather today, forecast for Monday, May 4: Cold morning, sunny in the west. Possible showers in the east

Sunny weather and significant warming is expected in the new week. Both minimum and maximum temperatures will increase.

But before that, Monday morning will remain much colder than usual for this time of year.

A warning for frost conditions has been issued in most of Western Bulgaria and in the northeastern regions - a yellow code. In places there, temperatures will drop to around minus 2° - minus 3°. In the rest of the country, minimum values are expected between 2° and 7°.

The maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 24°, in Sofia – around 17°, on the coast – between 14° and 17°.

Over Western Bulgaria it will be sunny, and light rain is possible over Central and Eastern Bulgaria.

The wind will be light to moderate from the northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria and along the Black Sea coast - moderate and strong from the north.

In the mountains it will be mostly sunny. There will be more significant temporary increases in cloudiness around and after noon, mainly over the massifs of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, where light rain will fall in places. Snow will fall only in the highest parts, above 2000 meters.

On Tuesday , sunny weather will prevail with more clouds, but light and isolated precipitation in Eastern Bulgaria. Temperatures will rise and the minimum will be between 2° and 7°, and the maximum – between 20° and 25°.

On Wednesday , it will be sunny and the warming will continue.

On Thursday and Friday, there will be sunny hours, but also areas with precipitation and thunderstorms, in more places on the second day. There will also be conditions for hail. The increase in morning temperatures will continue, but daytime temperatures will slightly decrease.