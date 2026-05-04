The schedule of consultations with the parties under the President has been announced

The President will hold consultations with the parliamentary groups in the 52nd National Assembly. In accordance with Art. 99, para. 1 of the Constitution, President Iliana Yotova will hold consultations with representatives of the parliamentary groups in the 52nd National Assembly.

On May 5, Tuesday, at the presidential institution, the head of state will receive as follows:

From 10.30 a.m. – representatives of the parliamentary group of „Progressive Bulgaria“;

From 11.30 a.m. – representatives of the parliamentary group of GERB-SDF;

From 12.30 p.m. – representatives of the parliamentary group of „Movement for Rights and Freedoms – MRF“;

From 14.00 hours – representatives of the parliamentary group of „Democratic Bulgaria“;

From 15.00 hours – representatives of the parliamentary group of „We continue the change“;

From 16.00 hours – representatives of the parliamentary group of „Vazrazhdane“;

After the end of the consultations, the head of state Iliyana Yotova will make a statement to the media.