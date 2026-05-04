Denkov: We want to make a national party, but we need to enter the small settlements

We need to stop staring at made-up dramas and look to the future, said the chairman of the parliamentary group of "Continuing the Change" (PP) Nikolay Denkov in the studio of "The Day Begins" on BNT.

According to Denkov, the PP wants to make a national party, which means that it needs to enter the smaller settlements, to protect the interests of both business and vulnerable groups. On the occasion of the split with "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB), he emphasized that they have had differences up to now, but it was the PP that did everything possible to keep them from coming to light.

Nikolay Denkov, chairman of the PP's PG: "What the colleagues from Democratic Bulgaria proposed, that we merge into one party. By the way, they proposed it on Facebook, which is not done that way. It is not done that way and this is precisely a direction that we consider wrong. Because then we will represent one community and this community will be in the center of Sofia, Plovdiv and maybe Varna.

What we want is to make a national party. We have done it, we have had support throughout the country. If you look at the results of the first elections - 21st, 22nd year. So there is something to build on. But for this to happen, we have to represent more than one community. We need to enter the smaller settlements, we need to work both in support of business and in support of the vulnerable. And here differences are already starting to appear, which we want to clearly state so that people from different communities can recognize one or the other."

Nikolay Denkov also added that there was a coalition agreement between the PP and the DB, but only for showing up for the elections.

Nikolay Denkov, chairman of the PP's PG: "There is a lot of talk about separation and some drama. The facts are that we are looking for a new form of cooperation. And what we have proposed is an agreement for a parliamentary union. Why is there no separation? Because we have always been separate parties. The agreements we have concluded, the coalition ones, have always been either for certain elections, as it was now, or for joint governance, when we were the first or second parliamentary force. The other fact is that in the last three elections we have had between 12% and 14% and we cannot get out of this number, which is extremely insufficient if you want to govern the country. So what we offer to our colleagues from "Democratic Bulgaria" is with a new form of cooperation we should seek to expand support."

Nikolay Denkov explained that if the coalition had been the first or second political force in the April 19 elections, there would have been no separation.

He outlined as issues on which there are no differences between the PP and the DB the judicial reform and the joint candidacy in the upcoming presidential elections:

Nikolay Denkov, chairman of the PP's PG: "We have no differences regarding the presidential candidacy, we will come up with a joint candidate, as we have already signed an agreement."

Denkov did not answer the question of whether the caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov is the candidate that the previous partners will stand behind.

After the most important tasks is the preparation of the budget, with the first question being whether we can stop the leaks, added Nikolay Denkov. It was in the preparation of the financial account that Denkov outlined the differences between the PP and the DB.

Nikolay Denkov, chairman of the PP's PG: "They want a zero deficit. They want much stricter fiscal discipline, without exhausting other options."

We have nothing to do with Borisov, with Peevski, we do not maintain contacts, I am talking about "We continue the change", we have no conversations and we will not have any with them, Nikolay Denkov also said.