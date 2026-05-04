Sevlievski: The big question is whether Radev will remember that he is mortal in the next four years

„The main thing is how „Progressive Bulgaria“ will function as a party. The expectations are for the democratization of the political process. The danger is that we will have a command-bureaucratic system - whether in a military style, or something else“. This was stated by political analyst Petar Cholakov to bTV.

„Radev is not an unknown figure in the Bulgarian political arena. My impression is that he has a very strong instinct for not overdoing it. In my opinion, this will also be manifested within the party. I don't think he would start with a general mentality to be too harsh,“ is the opinion of the political scientist.

In his words, “Progressive Bulgaria“ is very different as a party, because it has taken votes from a variety of political formations. Accordingly, there are different expectations for it.

“In addition, an ideological clarification of this political formation is forthcoming, because at the moment it is valence populism – that is, it is shooting in all directions”, Cholakov believes.

“Rumen Radev as prime minister is the most anticipated thing in the last six-seven years. Obviously, he will be the star in the next four years. The big question is whether Radev will remember that he is mortal in the next four years“, said former Energy Minister Miroslav Sevlievski.

„What will Radev's democracy be like is a very big question. Are we waiting for “general's jesters“, will there be a “general's broom“ - all questions that come up“, he commented.

„The big difference between the exit polls and the final election result was obviously the traitors of Borisov and the defectors from Peevski. It is good for Radev to know that this danger is facing him and everyone who is involved in politics“, said Sevlievski.

„Measure“ data show that “Progressive Bulgaria“ has an absolutely centrist profile. If you look at the profile of their voters, they are indeed almost identical to the average vote and very close to the vote of GERB“, said the sociologist from “Myara“ Parvan Simeonov.

There is a double question about democracy. First, if he really gets carried away. It seems to me that he does not have this instinct. Usually the people who run away from wars the most are the military themselves. In this particular case, perhaps such an instinct not to overdo it works“, the sociologist is of the opinion.

“Too much hope has been accumulated in him. I am afraid that if there is a failure here too, the questions of changing the system will be very much raised. All those talks will appear that our system does not produce good results and that we should change the Constitution. And this will certainly be an anti-democratic call“, Parvan Simeonov is of the opinion.