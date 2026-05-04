Minister Naydenov discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Nikolay Naydenov participated in the 17th edition of the ITS 2026 European Congress in Istanbul. The event is key in the field of intelligent mobility and intelligent transport, where experts, researchers and public authorities gather to present real solutions, innovations and technologies.

Within the framework of the congress, Minister Naydenov held a working meeting with the Deputy Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey, Dr. Omer Sayan. The two discussed opportunities for improving cooperation between Bulgaria and Turkey in the field of infrastructure. Both sides expressed their readiness to deepen the work to increase transport permeability and connectivity between the two countries along the South-North axis, through the opportunity that the construction of the “Black Sea“ motorway would offer.

During the event, Minister Naydenov also held a meeting with Mehmet Turhan, CEO of the company that built and manages the new “Northern Marmara“ motorway, and his team. The motorway, for the management of which ITS technologies are used, also includes the newly built third bridge over the Bosphorus - “Yavuz Sultan Selim“, which is one of the highest bridges in the world. During the meeting, the Turkish side expressed its readiness to share experience in the construction and management of such large infrastructure projects.