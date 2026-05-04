Domuschiev warned: We are entering a debt and inflation spiral, production is falling

The Chairman of the Confederation of Employers and Industrialists in Bulgaria (CBEIB) Kiril Domuschiev sharply criticized the country's economic policy in a Facebook post, warning of deepening risks of inflation and a growing budget deficit.

In his position, he points out that Bulgaria has recorded the highest inflation in the eurozone in the last month, while the budget deficit exceeds the permissible 3%. According to him, this development was foreseeable as early as October 2025.

Domuschiev accuses the previous coalition government of having undertaken accession to the eurozone with a “far-left draft budget“, which, according to him, remained without significant reforms even after revision. He defines the current economic policy as a factor in the “debt and inflation spiral“.

The businessman points out that the country is significantly increasing the money supply – by about 19%, while production is reporting a decline of 9%. According to him, this means that funds are being directed to the public sector and social spending, without creating corresponding economic output.

For comparison, Domuschiev points to Romania, where, according to him, the increase in the money supply is 7.5%, and the decline in production – 2.5%, despite the presence of stagflation processes.

In his publication, the Chairman of the BRIC outlines several main problems:

the automatic indexation of salaries in the public sector;

the stimulation of consumption through loans;

the expansion of state administration;

administrative obstacles to investments;

attempts to increase the tax and social security burden.