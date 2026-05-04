The Ministry of Finance will offer government securities for 210 million euros at an auction

The Ministry of Finance will offer government securities (government securities) with a maturity of 10 years worth 210 million euros at an auction scheduled for May 11 this year, according to a statement on the Bulgarian National Bank website. The offered quantity will be from issue No. BG 20 400 26 218 with a fixed interest rate of 3.5 percent.

This will be the ninth auction for placing new debt on the domestic market since the beginning of 2026, according to a BTA report on the Ministry of Finance data. The total amount of new debt raised since the beginning of this year amounts to 1.2 billion euros. If the auction is successful, the debt issued this year will reach 1.41 billion euros.

In 2026, the Ministry of Finance will place twice quantities of issue No. BG 20 400 26 218. In February, government securities were issued for 150 million euros at an average annual yield of 3.84 percent, and in April the same quantity was offered at an average annual yield of 4.18 percent.

According to the Public Finance Act, under the conditions of a rolling budget, the Council of Ministers may assume new government debt solely for the purpose of refinancing existing obligations up to the amount of annual repayments on the debt already assumed.