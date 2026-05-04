The Court of Appeals confirmed the verdict of the young man convicted of the murder of a woman in Pernik

A three-member panel of the Court of Appeals in Sofia confirmed the verdict of the District Court - Pernik against Daniel P., sentenced to eight years and six months in prison under an initial strict regime, for the death of a woman in front of a store in Pernik, the court's press center announced.

The verdict is not final and is subject to appeal and protest before the Supreme Court of Cassation.

BTA recalls that in March last year the court remanded in custody the young man accused of the murder of a woman in Pernik. The magistrates confirmed the ruling of the District Court - Pernik, according to which the reasonable assumption that the young man is the perpetrator of the act has not been shaken. At that time, he was 17 years old.

According to the evidence in the case, in the early hours of July 29, 2024, 17-year-old Daniel attacked and beat a woman in front of a shop on Yuri Gagarin Street in the city of Pernik. The victim, R. H., was transported to the hospital unconscious. As a result of the beating, she suffered severe injuries to her head, neck, face, chest and limbs. Despite prolonged treatment, the woman died on September 20. The examination established that death occurred as a result of bilateral bronchopneumonia, which developed as a complication of the injuries and damage to the carotid artery.