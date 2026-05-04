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Serious accident with a dead man on the Hemus Motorway

Serious accident with a dead man on the Hemus Motorway

At the moment, there is no official confirmation from the authorities about the number of victims

Май 4, 2026 12:36 54

Serious accident with a dead man on the Hemus Motorway - 1
Maria Atanasova Maria Atanasova Author at Fakti.bg

A serious accident at the 75th km of the "Hemus" highway is hindering traffic. The incident occurred in the area before the Lovech sign.

According to information from Nikolay Popov on social networks, a truck hit and killed a man on the highway. A passenger car with significant material damage was also noticed on the same section.

At the moment, there is no official confirmation from the authorities about the number of victims. The Ministry of Internal Affairs still does not have details about the incident, and the causes of the accident are in the process of being clarified.

Drivers are advised to drive with increased caution and at a reasonable speed in the area of the 75th km, as traffic is difficult.


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