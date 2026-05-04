Krum Zarkov: "Progressive Bulgaria" offers the same thing that has been going on in Bulgaria for more than 30 years

"For the BSP to fall to 3%, the main reason is the participation in the last cabinet, dominated by Peevski. But for the BSP to reach 94 thousand votes - the reasons are obviously a loss of identity and forgetting its own meaning of existence. The result is natural", said BSP leader Krum Zarkov in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

Why did the BSP collapse and remain outside the National Assembly

For the first time, the Centennial Party did not find a place in the new parliament after the early elections.

"For 8 weeks we tried to break the political logic, but the sanction came largely mercilessly and fairly", Zarkov admitted to Bulgaria ON AIR.

He emphasized that voters are not the property of any party - "they are not a number, a number, a percentage, these are living people".

If we had not created an environment in which such a huge number of people would give up on us, even if they had poured water on me, it would not have worked, Zarkov believes.

In Bulgaria There are over 1 million people who are sensitive to leftist ideology and leftist policies must be clearly explained in a certain context, the BSP leader is convinced.

Zarkov believes that people who talk to them about these policies must be consistent between words and actions.

What lies ahead for the BSP

According to him, there are people in the BSP who have chosen to be with the strongman of the day for their personal benefit and realization.

"I have been hearing the story of the purge in the BSP for many years. It is not about purging, but about restoring the collective way of making decisions. Everyone could contribute. I accept Rumen Ovcharov's criticism, there are other criticisms addressed to me. I am not looking to purge people. We are entering a stage of self-sacrificing struggle", said Zarkov.

"We will not have a subsidy now, we will work on a voluntary basis. I will not chase those who have chosen another path. Some will run away, others will stay, others will come, others will point and say: "Remove the rest". We must exit survival mode and enter construction mode in order to create a powerful left movement that will change the political situation in the country", is the opinion of the socialist.

"Progressive Bulgaria" - is it a left or right party

"The program with which "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB) appeared in the elections and gained enormous trust cannot be defined as left in any aspect. It proposes the same thing that has been going on in Bulgaria for more than 30 years. The definition of the PB is that it is neither left nor right. They define themselves as pragmatists and will solve issues as they come. This is not enough. We have entire systems of public relations where the problems remain the same", commented the guest and pointed out some examples:

"Whoever can pay, should pay. Look at healthcare. Look at education. Whoever can pay, has daycare and private lessons. This is the country we live in. The scariest thing is that we have accepted it without any alternative".

Zarkov noted that half of the parliamentary group of the Bulgarian People's Party is made up of people who are biographically connected to the BSP in one way or another.

Zarkov's separation from Rumen Radev's team

Zarkov indicated that he left Radev's team due to non-compliance with the Constitution and emphasized that he does not regret his decision for a moment.

"A closed page for me. I am grateful for the work we had, I contributed with my work as Minister of Justice. This stage ended by mutual consent. Radev and his party chose one path, the BSP has another path - useful and noble. We want to propose a radical change in the systems in order to move towards the principle of a solidary society," he explained.

According to Zarkov, the new government has three major tasks:

measures to control galloping inflation

a clear budget to strengthen municipalities

immediate removal of compromised figures from the judicial system

"When people have names to protect, they are less susceptible to addictions", concluded the BSP leader.