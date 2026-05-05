Consultations begin with President Iliana Yotova

President Iliana Yotova begins consultations on forming a regular government with the parties of the 52nd National Assembly. The head of state will hold talks with all six parliamentary groups before handing over a mandate to form a government, BNT specified.



The first meeting of "Dondukov" 2 is scheduled for 10.30 a.m. and will be with representatives of the largest parliamentary group - that of "Progressive Bulgaria". An hour later, they were invited to the presidency by GERB-SDF. Then there are meetings with the DPS, with "We continue the change" and with "Democratic Bulgaria", and the last - sixth conversation, is scheduled for 16.00 with the representatives of "Vazrazhdane".

After the end of the consultations, Yotova will make a statement to the media. The expectations are that on Thursday the president will hand over the first mandate for forming a cabinet to "Progressive Bulgaria". BNT will broadcast the open part of the meetings in the presidency live. After the end of the consultations, the president will make a statement to the media.