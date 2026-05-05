Inspections continue in the case of dangerous pesticides in Svishtov

Inspections continue in the case of dangerous pesticides that were found in the Svishtov village of Vardim. Today, samples will be taken from the water supply area of Svishtov, which is close to the agricultural base where a spill was detected by employees of the Food Safety Agency, recalls "Euronews Bulgaria".

On May 1, during a routine inspection of warehouses for plant protection products and fertilizers, employees of the Regional Food Safety Directorate in Veliko Tarnovo detected a spill of a yellow liquid with a pesticide odor on the concrete site. The employees immediately prepared reports of findings and notified the competent institutions.

Which is worrying for the soil and the spillage that is being caused, since that is where the large water supply area of Svishtov is located. The water and sanitation operator “Yovkovtsi“ is expected to take samples with the mobile laboratory today, and tomorrow to report on the results and, if necessary, take measures on their and our part.

During the inspection, the inspectors also found 54 1000 liter cans, labeled as liquid fertilizer containing nitrogen and phosphorus.

But we do not know what happened to the remaining quantity that was missing during the inspection - whether it got into the soil or not. I have no contact with the owner, I don't know him - a large agricultural company that cultivates the land of Svishtov, here the citizens are asking themselves the question - how did such pesticides come to enter the territory of the state?

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, the results of the drinking water samples are expected to be ready today.