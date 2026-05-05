Nikolay Rusev: One squadron of fighter jets is not enough to protect Bulgaria

Bulgaria needs at least two squadrons of multi-role fighter jets to fully guarantee its air sovereignty, reports BNT, citing the commander of the Air Force, Major General Nikolay Rusev. According to the military expert, the available ordered machines are extremely insufficient against the background of the armament in neighboring countries.

The comparison with the armies of neighboring countries shows a serious imbalance in the air forces of the region.

"I want to refute some statements that are spreading in the space that 16 aircraft are completely enough and whether they are too many for us. Because some bought 14. I will give an example of our neighboring countries. In Turkey, they have 240 F-16s, 35 F-4 Phantoms and are expecting Eurofighters. Greece in the same way, only not Eurofighters, but Rafales, 242 aircraft. In Romania 60 F-16s, they are expecting 48 F-35s. In Poland they have 47 F-16s, they are expecting F-35s. Serbia and they have more than us. So it is obvious that one squadron is not enough", Nikolay Rusev is categorical.

At the moment, Bulgaria has eight new aircraft and expects as many more. The training of the flight crew is carried out entirely according to American programs in the United States. There are six trained pilots in the country, and by November their number should reach 12 people.

"These 6 are no longer getting used to the aircraft, but are using it as a combat vehicle", explains the Air Force commander.

Despite the progress, the new fighters will not take over the security of the skies this year. The reason is the need for the first contract to be fulfilled in its entirety.

"The F-16 must be completed and the first contract must be fulfilled 100%. When this happens, I will be the first to insist that the F-16 enter duty, because the men and women of the MIG-29 are currently exhausted. They give a lot of duty, accumulate leave and compensation", Nikolay Rusev points out.

In parallel with aviation, options are being sought for the renewal of ground-based air defense. Of the initially planned six anti-aircraft missile complexes, funding has currently been secured and a contract signed for only one. The military hopes that the remaining systems and seven new radars will be acquired through the European SAFE mechanism.

"I hope that within 2 years Bulgaria will have its first anti-aircraft missile complex and that this project for the purchase of the remaining complexes and radars will not be stopped, since it is very important to have them and replace our old equipment," emphasizes Nikolay Rusev.

In order to motivate young people to choose a military career, the Air Force has produced a large-scale promotional video. A world-class team participated in the filming, including specialists who worked on films such as "Mission Impossible", "Jurassic Park" and "Dunkirk". Specialized equipment worth over $1 million was used, as well as equipment from the "Top Gun" production.

A large-scale documentary about the Bulgarian Air Force is expected to be produced in the future, to be distributed worldwide.