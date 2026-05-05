Rumen Radev missed the consultations with Iliana Yotova

President Iliana Yotova began today the official political consultations for forming a new government with a meeting with representatives of the parliamentary group of "Progressive Bulgaria" in Sofia. The leader of the political force, Rumen Radev, however, did not appear at the initial talks at "Dondukov" 2.

The chairman of the parliamentary group Petar Vitanov, Galab Donev, volleyball player Vladimir Nikolov and Anton Kutev arrived at the meeting in the building of the presidential institution. They represent the formation before the head of state in the procedure preceding the handing over of the first mandate.

Former head of state Rumen Radev, who currently heads "Progressive Bulgaria", missed the discussions with Iliyana Yotova, who was his vice president during his two terms. The party leader is expected to return to the presidency about 100 days after leaving it to officially accept the folder with the mandate to form a regular cabinet.

Later in the day, Iliyana Yotova will hold talks with representatives of the other five parliamentary groups in the current National Assembly. The head of state's schedule includes meetings with GERB-SDF, DPS, "Democratic Bulgaria", "We Continue the Change" and "Vazrazhdane".