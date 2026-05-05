Anton Kutev: We will have a new government by Friday

We will have a new government by Friday. This was said by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Anton Kutev after consultations with President Iliana Yotova, BNT reported.

Anton Kutev, "Progressive Bulgaria": "We are aware that Bulgarians expect quick action and we are ready for them. It is certain that there will be a government by the end of the week.

The main goals for the government and for the administration are clear at this moment, we shared this with President Yotova.

First and foremost here is the fight against the conquered state and corruption. Of course, an extremely important part of our work is the prices and the economic impact and inflation and the possibilities for it to be somehow controlled as an extremely serious problem.

From now on, what you can expect from us is dynamic, fast work in the interest of Bulgarian citizens and for the advancement of statehood."

Anton Kutev announced that "Progressive Bulgaria" is ready to submit a budget in the shortest possible time.