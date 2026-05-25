Borisov: GERB remains a predictable and consistent partner of the US

GERB Chairman Boyko Borisov held a working meeting with the representative of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs at the US Department of State Arthur Milik during a visit to Sofia.

The main focus of the meeting was the bilateral relations between Bulgaria and the United States, as well as the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Among the topics discussed were issues related to defense, energy connectivity and the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects of importance not only for Bulgaria, but also for the sustainability and development of the entire region of Southeast Europe. During the meeting, emphasis was also placed on security in the Middle East and Southeast Europe in the context of the current international situation.

According to Borisov, GERB remains a predictable and consistent partner of the United States on key issues related to the country's Euro-Atlantic orientation. The party chairman also stated that the political force will continue to support policies aimed at ensuring the long-term security and economic stability of Bulgaria, including through work in the Bulgarian parliament.