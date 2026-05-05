Gyurov: The state is not a rented room

The change of power is coming. Here is my personal experience: they showed me where the lights are turned on and off - a short and awkward conversation about everyday life, as if the state were a rented room. This is what Acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov says in a video on his Facebook profile.

"My ministers and I are on the other side of the key - we leave notes on the shelves, sort documents, bring to light what has been started and why it is worth doing. This is our understanding of order, the state does not start from scratch with every government," he states before handing over power.

Government must continue meaningfully no matter who holds the pen, he is categorical.

We see that there is no particular interest on the other side. But sometimes the most important thing in a government is not to turn off the lights suddenly, Gorov concludes.