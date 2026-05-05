A landslide was discovered in the area of "Western Park" in Sofia

While working with students, we found a fairly large landslide in the area of "Western Park" in Sofia. It is located in its wilder part, in the "Smrdana" area, it is shallower and covers 13 acres. There are homes right next to this area. This was said by Assoc. Prof. Stelyan Dimitrov, who is the director of the National Center for Geospatial Research and Technologies and head of the "Geospatial Systems and Technologies" department at Sofia University on the air of the Lunchtime Information Block of Nova News.

He also commented on the landslide on the Smolyan - Pamporovo road. The researcher emphasized that there are quite a few landslide areas in this part of the mountain.

These are normal processes for this type of relief with such a geographical structure. In Bulgaria, the stage of research preceding such incidents is traditionally underestimated. Work begins when the disaster occurs, he further commented.

The researcher explained that in the area of the landslide on the Smolyan - Pamporovo road there is a steep slope, a typical geological structure that suggests such a natural disaster. He emphasized that overmoistening is an important factor in its formation. The associate professor added that the human factor should not be underestimated - the constructed road, which is cut into the slope.

„This has further increased the possibility of such a phenomenon. In addition, there have been other interventions after the construction of the road - laying the gas pipeline that broke”, Dimitrov further explained.

The researcher said that a team from the National Center for Geospatial Research and Technology is already conducting a study in the area - a full laser scan, which will provide many answers, such as how far the danger of the landslide extends. A digital model will be created to make it clear whether there are other problems in this area and how much mass has been removed from the slope of the landslide.

„There are about 15 km between Pamporovo and Smolyan. About 60% of this distance is at potential risk for such phenomena. The survey of this area will take two days,” the researcher also said.

The scientists' data will be provided free of charge to the Smolyan Municipality, the associate professor said.

He recommended that the authorities use the knowledge and skills of Bulgarian scientists at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and universities, and not simply pay for consulting services.