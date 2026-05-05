A reconnaissance drone was discovered on the beach in Byala

A specialized team from the Naval Base-Varna from the Navy completed a task of reconnaissance and transportation of an unmanned aerial vehicle discovered on the beach in Byala, Varna region, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The group for reconnaissance, marking, extraction, transportation and destruction of unexploded ordnance from the Naval Base was activated by order of the Deputy Commander of the Naval Forces, following a request from the regional governor of Varna region and with a positive resolution from the Chief of Defense.

During the reconnaissance, the object was identified as a reconnaissance drone. The specialized team transported the drone to the Naval Base-Varna, strictly observing safety measures.