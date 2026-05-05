Iliyana Yotova: I will hand over the mandate on Thursday

President Iliyana Yotova announced that on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. she will hand over the first mandate for forming a cabinet. The folder will be given to the largest political force - "Progressive Bulgaria".

The request of Rumen Radev's formation is that its representatives go to "Dondukov" 2 with a ready-made government. Yotova herself announced that she received such an assurance. This means that the new cabinet will most likely be sworn in on Friday.

The head of state made his statement hours after the end of consultations with all parties of the 52nd National Assembly. Today at "Dondukov" 2 representatives of the six parliamentary groups came for talks - "Progressive Bulgaria", GERB-SDF, "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - DPS", "Democratic Bulgaria", "We continue the change" and "Vazrazhdane".