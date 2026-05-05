Dora Yankova: The permit for the building next to the landslide in the Rhodope Mountains was issued based on expert assessments and a geological report

The former mayor of Smolyan and current deputy minister of regional development Dora Yankova commented on the show “Face to Face“ on bTV the case of the landslide and the controversial building in the Smolyan Lakes area.

Yankova stated that during her mayoral term, the construction permit was issued following a decision by the expert council in 2006. According to her, the project was accompanied by a geological report prepared by specialists, which concluded that the terrain did not pose a risk for construction.

She emphasized that she trusted the experts and the chief architect with whom she worked, and all decisions were made based on professional opinions and official documents.

The deputy minister announced that the large landslide at the Smolyan Lakes has been known and monitored since 1983, and annual monitoring is carried out for it, and currently there is no evidence of an active danger. The new landslide that affected the area is being examined by experts who must establish the causes of its occurrence.

Yankova also pointed out problems with coordination between institutions and landslide registries, emphasizing the need for better exchange of information during strengthening activities and geological processes.

In terms of financing, she noted that the funds for landslides in the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development are limited - about 20 million leva for 2025, which, in her opinion, is insufficient given the scale of the problem.

In conclusion, Yankova expressed confidence that the new regular government will support the region and that the necessary measures will be taken both to clarify the causes of the landslide and for future strengthening of the affected terrain.