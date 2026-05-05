Budget expenditures exceed revenues by nearly 1.8 billion euros

The situation with the state's finances remains worrying. The topic was also raised during consultations with the president. Data for the first months of the year show a serious imbalance between revenues and expenditures, Nova TV reported.

According to the Ministry of Finance, for the first four months of the year, budget expenditures exceeded revenues by a record 1 billion and 750 million euros. Reported revenues are 14.1 billion euros, while expenditures reach 15.8 billion euros. Both items show growth compared to 2025, but the rate of increase in expenses is significantly higher.

The main factors for this are the indexation of pensions from last summer, the increase in salaries in the public sector, as well as the increase in the minimum wage since the beginning of 2026. An additional influence is also exerted by the increased capital expenditures of the state.

The topic was also commented on in the studio of “Hello, Bulgaria“, where the member of the Fiscal Council Lyubomir Datsov pointed out that for April alone the growth in expenses reached about 30%. “What we are observing is not simply a re-indexation of income, but a process in which the huge consumption is currently pumping up the rise in prices. The automatic increase in wages creates additional pressure, as public sector wages outpace private sector wages, forcing businesses to raise them as well,“ Datsov believes.

Serious concerns were also expressed by the executive director of KRIB Boyan Mitrakiev. According to him, money in the economy is increasing by nearly 20%, while goods and services produced are decreasing by about 10%. “This comes from the public sector, which does not produce much“, he said, and warned that in a small open economy like Bulgaria's, this consumption is flowing outward - to producers in countries such as Turkey, China and Italy. “Our prices are rising, our factories are not working, and with these loans we are actually feeding foreign economies“, Mitrakiev added.