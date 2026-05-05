A protest in Karlovo over fears that the children's ward of the local hospital may be closed. Currently, only four doctors work in the pediatrics department. However, they are seriously overworked, reports BNT.

One already intends to leave, and another is of retirement age. According to some of the protesters, the hospital manager is not able to cope with its management, which is why they are demanding his resignation. The problems will be discussed at an extraordinary session of the Municipal Council on May 7.

The maternity ward of the Karlovo hospital, which serves patients not only from Karlovo, but also from Kalofer and Klisura, was also closed some time ago.

Dr. Nasya Dimitrova - head of the "Children's Ward" at the "Dr. Kiro Popov" - Karlovo: "This staff available does not give a chance for either taking leave, or sick leave, or for having a sick child at home. I myself am not well – night shift, there is no way I can tell someone to take it, my colleague has been out for 24 hours before me too.

Antonia Dobreva: "We are here as citizens, as parents, as patients, who are actually worried that Karlovo will be left without accessible medical care."