Okoliyski approved a framework for a systematic approach to health education in schools

The Minister of Health, Assoc. Prof. Mihail Okoliyski, approved the Conceptual Framework for Promotion, Prevention and Prophylaxis Activities in School Education, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced.

The document aims to introduce a clearer and more consistent approach to health-related topics, which are currently being addressed in various subjects and initiatives, without a unified structure and sequence, the announcement states.

Health education covers key areas such as personal hygiene, nutrition, physical activity, mental health, addiction prevention, sexual and reproductive health, as well as first aid. The content is organized in such a way that it is built upon at each stage of training – from primary to secondary school, with a focus on building knowledge, skills and a responsible attitude towards one's own health, the Ministry of Health notes.

The conceptual framework was developed by an interdepartmental working group with the participation of experts from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Education and Science, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Center for Public Health and Analyses.

The project was prepared in implementation of Decision No. 673 of 29.09.2023 of the Council of Ministers for the adoption of a Plan for Strengthening the Role of Health Education in Bulgarian Schools. It was published for public discussion, and some of the opinions received were reflected in the final version, the announcement states.

The introduction of health education does not change the curricula, but provides guidelines and structures content to achieve greater consistency and efficiency in promotion, prevention and prophylaxis activities in the school environment, the Ministry of Health notes.

The approval of the document creates a basis for better coordination between institutions and for the development of a sustainable model that supports the development of healthy habits at an early age, the department states.

In early April, the Ministry of Health announced that they are taking joint actions with the Ministry of Education and Science to approve a Conceptual Framework for Promotion, Prevention and Prophylaxis Activities in School Education.