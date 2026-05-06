Georg Georgiev: The most pressing issue is the budget. GERB gave its requests

As the request was given, a cabinet must be in place by the end of this week. From now on, the challenges and responsibilities before it begin. The most pressing issue is the budget. GERB gave its requests and we hope that they will be viewed constructively. This was what Georg Georgiev from GERB-SDF said to journalists during the celebrations in Sofia for the Day of Bravery, quoted by Nova TV.

„GERB, even in times of severe crisis and destructiveness, was constructive in its legislative proposals. We will be like that now. The state and institutions must continue to work with a new tone, a new way of doing politics and a new dialogue between the parties,” he said.

On the occasion of May 6, Georgiev said that this is one of the most energizing holidays, which, in addition to celebrating St. George's Day, also commemorates the courage of the Bulgarian army, which has consistently maintained its authority.