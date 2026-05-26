Vasil Terziev: New generation of metro trains are starting in the Sofia metro

The Sofia metro is introducing a new generation of metro trains into service – the first four trains will start carrying passengers from May 26. “So far, 7 out of a total of 8 new four-car metro trains of the latest generation have been delivered for the needs of the capital's metro. They are equipped with high-tech systems for control, safety, air conditioning, video surveillance, energy efficiency and thousands of people will feel the difference in the way they move daily.

This was stated by the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev. Today, before the launch, the new trains were presented at the metro depot “Obelya” in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Mayor of Sofia for Transport Viktor Chaushev, Executive Director of “Metropolitan” Nikolay Naydenov, Prof. Stoyan Bratoev, municipal councilors.

They are part of the program for modernization and renewal of the metro rolling stock and are designed to increase the capacity and comfort of travel on the network. They will gradually replace the oldest operating trains, delivered in 1991 and launched in 1998, 28 years ago.

The new metro trains will be introduced in stages and will run on the first, second and fourth lines. The total number of ordered “Skoda“ metro trains is 8, with the last – eighth train – is expected to arrive in Bulgaria next month (June 2026). The public procurement for the supply has been won by „Skoda“.

The total investment value for the supply of the eight new „Skoda“ metro trains amounts to 68.5 million euros. The project is being implemented within the framework of a procedure conducted by „Metropolitan“ EAD, with part of the financing being provided through the Operational Program „Transport and Transport Infrastructure“ 2014-2020. The program also provides advance financing in the amount of 25.4 million euros excluding VAT.

The cost of a new metro train is approximately 8.6 million euros, including high-tech control, safety, air conditioning, video surveillance and energy efficiency systems.

The introduction of the new metro trains will allow for optimization of schedules and reduction of intervals between individual trains, especially on the second metro line. This is of key importance given the upcoming extension of the route and the construction of the new metro station “Pancho Vladigerov“ between the stations “Slivnitsa“ and “Obelya“.

Another 8 new trains are expected to serve the third line. “Metropolitan“ has a contract signed on July 19, 2023 with “Siemens Inspiro“ for their delivery, which is scheduled to begin in October of this year. The plans are for all 8 trains to be delivered by February 2027. This will complete the entire process of renewing the oldest trainsets in the system.

The new metro trains are designed according to modern European standards and offer a significantly higher level of comfort, safety and energy efficiency.

Each train is composed of four carriages with a maximum length of 79.8 meters and a dead weight of 116,300 kilograms. The design speed reaches 90 km/h, which allows for fast and efficient passenger service in conditions of intensive urban transport.

The interior is entirely single-space and fully walkable between the carriages, which facilitates passenger movement and creates a feeling of more space and comfort. The capacity of one train is up to 762 passengers, with specialized spaces for people with reduced mobility, as well as strollers and bicycles.

Among the main technological advantages are:

• new generation air conditioning systems in each carriage;

• energy-efficient equipment;

• modern control and diagnostic systems;

• video surveillance with long-term storage of recordings;

• improved noise insulation and lower vibration levels.

The video surveillance system provides additional security for both passengers and staff, as recordings are stored in energy-independent memory.

The new trains were created with a focus on lower energy consumption. They are equipped with asynchronous motors with the ability to recuperate (return) energy, which results in 28% lower energy consumption compared to trains with conventional motors. The control is carried out using modern microprocessor technology.

The extension to “Poduyane” with 3 stations is expected to be launched this summer, and by the end of 2027, 6 metro stations will be ready through “Slatina”. A contract with a contractor for the extension of 2 km of the metro along ”Tsaritsa Yoanna” Blvd. in “Lyulin” is about to be signed, and work is actively underway on the design of the section in the direction of “Studentski Grad”, Mayor Vasil Terziev also stated.