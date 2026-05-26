The body of Georgi, who went missing after the flood, was found

The body of 55-year-old Georgi Karapenev from Gabrovo, who was missing after the floods in the Sevlievo region, was found after search operations conducted today, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Gabrovo announced.

The search operation involved employees of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Gabrovo, the regional departments in Gabrovo and Sevlievo, as well as teams of the Regional Directorate for “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ in Gabrovo. A drone was also used to survey the area.

The man's body was found approximately four kilometers from the place where he was last seen. The scene is being inspected, the police said.

During a briefing after the floods in Sevlievo, representatives of the institutions announced that there were no reports of other injured people, and police and fire brigade teams are working on drainage, securing and assisting the affected households.

A state of emergency was declared in the Gabrovo region due to the intense rainfall, increased river levels and flooding in the region.