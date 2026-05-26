Ninova: They are deliberately killing Bulgarian culture and spirituality

They are deliberately killing Bulgarian culture and spirituality! The same "progressive" forces that a few days ago, on May 24, gave hypocritical pathetic speeches about language and culture.

Today they are asking libraries, theaters and community centers to reduce their already miserable budgets to 90% of last year's. With this galloping inflation???

Crazy! They are doing it against the backdrop of yet another brazen increase in MP, prime minister, presidential and ministerial salaries to nearly 10,000 euros. And people of the clergy work in cultural institutions for a minimum wage.

This was published on her Facebook page by the leader of "Unruly Bulgaria" Kornelia Ninova. Here is more from her comment:

There are no staff due to the miserable conditions.

Library roofs are leaking.

Community centers are without heating in the winter.

Did culture sting your eyes, so you first attack community centers and libraries? In the darkest times, they preserved and saved Bulgarianness. There was no money. Well, stop the thefts. You would have fought the oligarchy and the Borisov-Peevski model. Instead of the oligarchs, you started fighting community center activists and actors.

Culture is the most underfunded sector: 0.5-0.6% of GDP. And it should be at least 1%.

As a deputy, I introduced such a law several times. We did not have a majority. It was not passed.

Now "Progressive Bulgaria" has 131 deputies on its own and can do it. Instead, they are striking at our support as a people. Let's not allow it!